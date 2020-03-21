Rashami Desai Wears a Mask and Goes Grocery Shopping Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video)

Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 star, Rashami Desai won hearts with her simplicity on the controversial reality show. Her journey on BB was not at all easy as her personal, as well as professional life, became an open book on national TV. The actress made it to the top 4 of the reality show and with this has doubled up her fan following. The telly star who is currently seen on Naagin 4 as Shalakha is having a gala time working and chilling with her fam post her exit from Bigg Boss. Now, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the globe, Rashami was spotted shopping for some groceries in the city. Naagin 4: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma Rejected Rashami Desai's Role in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?

As we all know how PM Narendra Modi has imposed janta curfew on March 22 and owing to the same everything will be shut in the country. And so, with an aim to stock up some veggies, Desai herself stepped out in the sun and was clicked buying vegetables at Andheri. In a video that has gone viral, we can see the Dil Se Dil Tak actress bargaining with the vendor before the purchasing the food item. Indeed a typical TV bahu she is! Naagin 4: Nia Sharma’s Supernatural Drama Takes the 9th Spot, Will Rashami Desai’s Entry Save the Sinking Ship?<

Check Out The Video Of Rashami Desai Here:

Must say, even though the winner of Bigg Boss 13 turned out to be Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai has been making more noise as compared to him. Just after the show, she has gotten into Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 4 and there's more project piled up for her. Indeed, 2020 is turning out to be an awesome year for the actress. Stay tuned!