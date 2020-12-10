While to rest of the Bigg Boss house, Eijaz Khan might come off as headstrong and individualistic contestant, when it comes to his bond with Pavitra Punia, the tenacious player was always a changed man. While they were at logger heads most of the time, they shared intense chemistry. And in an adorable Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip on Voot, Eijaz is seen professing all the reasons why his connection with Pavitra is so special, including why he can never stay angry with her. Bigg Boss 14 December 10 Synopsis: Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta’s Rivalry Heats Up.

In an intimate conversation with challenger Kashmera Shah, Eijaz disclosed, "Pavitra ke sath mujhe lagta tha ke woh mere level ki baatein karti hai, woh zyada ladka banne ki koshish karti hai, woh mujhe bohot pasand hai. Woh sab cheezein bohot pasand hai, joh mein nahi hoon. Woh gaali galoch jaise karti thi, mein dekh ke kehta tha yeh kaise bol rahi hai? Lekin mujhe maza bhi aata tha."

"Ussne uske family ke baar mein bohot kuch bataya, maine usko ek baat boli thi, baato baato mein, mere abba se tereko milana hai. I think woh dar gayi thi, usne Shardul ke saath baith ke mujhe samjhaya, dekho aisa hai, hum game khelne aaye hai. Aap distract mat hoiye, yaha mujhe distract nahi hona hai,” Eijaz was heard telling Kashmera.

He further added, “Uspe gussa aana band ho gaya. Mein usko aise hi dekhta tha, toh agar woh ek hadh ke bahar kuch karti thi, tab mein fhattha tha aur ek minute mein lagta tha ke yaar? Mein kyun gussa ho raha hoon uske saath? Theeke hai, koi baat nahi.”

We know a strong bond when we see one, and it’s safe to say Eijaz and Pavitra have a connection to last the ages. Do you think they’ll be able to maintain this outside the Bigg house in the real world? Are you excited to see whether Eijaz and Pavitra will give their chemistry a shot outside the BB14 house?

