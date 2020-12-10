With the dhamakedaar entry and clash of the challengers in the Bigg Boss house, both parties now seem to be adjusting and getting to know each other. The day starts off with Jasmin Bhasin clearly pining missing Aly Goni. She requests Bigg Boss to bring back Aly inside the house. Challengers Rahul Mahajan and Kashmera Shah are seen giving her some marriage advice and having a fun banter. While Rahul Mahajan advises her to have two kids and a few pets and make an ideal family, Kashmera Shah vouches for how nice Aly is as a groom for Jasmin! Bigg Boss 14 December 09 Episode: Housemates Fight Vigourously In the Nomination Task; Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta's Banter Halted By Bigg Boss - 5 Highlights Of BB14.

While there is love and longing on Jasmin’s part, all is not well between Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta. The firebrand Arshi is seen clashing with Mastermind Vikas at each and every step in the show. Be it their tasks or be it regarding other house duties; the two cannot see eye to eye. In fact, Arshi even questions Vikas’ title as the Mastermind!Arshi and Vikas fight it out, and Vikas is seen instructing Arshi to not fall prey to all the rumours that the other housemates are filling her ears with. Bigg Boss 14 December 09 Synopsis: Challengers and Contestants Decide to Play Divide and Rule in the Bigg Boss House!.

Rubina Dilaik is seen lamenting about the fact that how the challengers have come in the house and made their lives miserable! Will Jasmin’s wish come true and Aly return to the house? Who between Arshi and Vikas will step back?

