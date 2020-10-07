South starlet Nikki Tamboli is quite literally making all the noise in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Well, not only is the lady dazzling the house with her glamourous avatars every now and then, she has also been courtring controversy with her very un-cooperative and ladaku ways in the house. So far, Nikki has picked up fights with Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal and in the next episode, it will be the entire house that Nikki will pick a fight with. Nikki Tamboli in Bigg Boss 14: 10 Sexy Pics of the Sizzling South Actress That Will Raise the Heat!.

However, that was not Nikki's original plan and we know it. In an exclusive chat with us, Nikki, while revealing her game plan of going into the Bigg Boss house, said, "I was super bored during the lockdown so I am very excited for the show. It will be a different type of lockdown for me and also, I will get to meet new

people and find out more about them. It will be interesting." Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia Will Have to Seduce Sidharth Shukla for an Immunity Task.

Gushing about getting an opportunity of participating in her favourite show, Nikki revealed, "I am a huge fan of Bigg Boss and have seen all seasons. Its an epic, so show so why not do it?" Well, Nikki has been acing the limelight so far. Diet Sabya Calls Out Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Nikki Tamboli for Copying Kendall Jenner's Redemption LBD (See Pic).

When questioned on why she chose to risk getting locked up in the house amid the risky nature of COVID-19 and the lockdown, Nikki's opinion is very different. "(Apart frm my love for Bigg Boss) There is not much work during lockdown so I am glad to be getting to work."

This time around, Bigg Boss 14 has three seniors - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan mentoring freshed BB14 contestants. Ask her her favourites and pat comes Nikki's reply, "I have watched all seasons of Bigg Boss, but season 13 was my favourite and I love Gauahar and Sidharth."

