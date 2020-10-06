No one is safe from Diet Sabya's radar. Not even the contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The fashion police has called out the new contestant Nikki Tamboli for copying a dress from Kendall Jenner. Kendall wore a gorgeous black LBD, by Redemption, at the 2018 Vanity Fair's Oscar after-party. At the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14, Nikii Tamboli wore a fuchsia dress with a similar cut and shoulder puffs. A rip-off? The deep neck from Kendall's dress was of course reduced to suit the taste of Indian audiences. Nikki's dress was designed by fashion designer Ken Ferns. Diet Sabya Strikes Again! Targets Nora Fatehi's Pachtaoge for Blatantly Copying Beyonce's 'Mine' and Zayn Malik's 'Pillow Talk' Video Concepts.

Ken also designed the outfits of other Bigg Boss 14 contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Sara Gurpal, and returning candidates like Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Look at the post by Diet Sabya below, and tell us if you feel Nikki's outfit is a rip off of Kendall's LBD or not? [Exclusive] 'She' Actress Aaditi Pohankar on the Abusive Trolling She Faced: 'Diet Sabya Put It up and People Started Telling Me to Die'.

Check Out Diet Sabya's Post Here:

Nikki has earned a reputation of being a motor mouth within the first four episodes of Bigg Boss. The internet has given a mixed reaction to her presence on the show. She has starred in South Indian movies like Kanchana 3.

In the past, Diet Sabya has called out Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma for wearing a dress which was a rip off of what Alia Bhatt once wore.

