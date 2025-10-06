Reality show Rise and Fall has been keeping viewers hooked with its dramatic twists and emotional turns. But recently, contestant Arbaaz Patel found himself in the middle of a controversy after a video surfaced showing him telling fellow contestant and close friend Dhanashree Verma to avoid front hugs with male participants. ‘Rise and Fall’: Nikki Tamboli Addresses Viral Moment Between Dhanashree Verma and Arbaz Patel, Explains His Conservative Upbringing.

Nikki Tamboli Supports Arbaaz Patel

The video quickly spread across social media, sparking debates about his intentions and attitude. Many online users criticised Arbaaz’s comment as “possessive,” while others felt it was blown out of proportion. Adding a new twist to the ongoing drama, Arbaaz’s girlfriend and popular reality TV star Nikki Tamboli made a surprise entry into the show. Her presence instantly changed the mood of the house as she came forward to support him, both emotionally and publicly.

Nikki Tamboli Shares Video on Instagram – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Nikki Tamboli’s Emotional Note for Arbaaz Patel

In one emotional moment, Nikki was seen comforting Arbaaz and reminding him of his family’s love and pride. “Mummy, papa, and dadi sab bohot khush hai. Number 1 contestant agar koi hai toh vo tum ho,” (Mummy, papa, and grandma are all very happy. If there’s anyone who’s the number one contestant, it’s you) she told him, while sharing a heartfelt video from the episode. Posting the same clip on social media, Nikki penned a moving caption, “Some partners lift trophies, the best ones lift you — in every game and every moment having someone who supports you behind your back and showers love is rare.” Nikki Tamboli Rings in Her 29th Birthday in Dubai With Boyfriend Arbaz Patel; ‘Spitsvilla X5’ Fame Influencer Marks the Occasion With Adorable Throwback Pictures and Videos (View Post)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Nikki Tamboli Thanks Fans

In another post, she shared fan reactions appreciating their bond and added a powerful caption, “THE KING MAY RULE THE KINGDOM, BUT IT’S THE QUEEN WHO MOVES THE BOARD,” followed by, “Thankyou all for standing by my side.” However, Nikki didn’t just defend him blindly. During her stay in the house, she also called Arbaaz out on his behaviour and choice of words. Referring to his “side hug” remark to Dhanashree, she said, “Possessive? Side hug, front hug, it was not necessary. You have no idea bahar kya ho raha hai.” Nikki further schooled him for using harsh language, saying, “Manners and respect are above the game. Be kind. Aap accha nahi ban rahe ho, sab aapko hate kyu kar rahe hain? Kyunki aap gandi gaaliyan dete ho. Kyu de rahe ho? Unki families dekh rahi hain,” (You’re not coming across as a good person. Why do you think everyone is hating you? It’s because you use bad language. Why are you doing that? Their families are watching). ‘Ha Yahi Pyaar Hai’: ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 5’ Rumoured Lovebirds Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel Twin in Black, Drop Romance-Filled Pictures From Latest Photoshoot on Insta (View Post)

Nikki Tamboli Defends Arbaaz Patel

In a conversation with The Times of India, Nikki addressed the controversy and explained Arbaaz’s perspective. “Arbaaz comes from a reserved background. He hasn't been around girls who hug so closely, so his reaction came from a place of concern, not discomfort. He was just being protective and caring at that moment.” She also revealed that she and Arbaaz first met and fell in love inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house. Nikki added that his behaviour was misunderstood, saying, “He was simply trying to look out for her. People need to understand his nature before jumping to conclusions.”

