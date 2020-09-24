Bigg Boss 14 will soon hit the television screens come October 3, 2020 in the 10:30 pm slot. While the show's virtual launch took place today, a lot more was revealed on how Bigg Boss will be conducted this season. With tables having been turned due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Bigg Boss 14's promos were all about how the show will give a befitting reply to 2020 by making a dhamakedaar comeback. Bigg Boss 14 New PROMO: Salman Khan Talks About Manoranjan in 2020, Says ‘Ab Scene Paltega’ and We Can’t Help but Wonder if This Is the New Tagline (Watch Video).

Striving to give the viewers wholesome entertainment and also keeping everyone's safety in mind, this time, all eyes will be on Bigg Boss. And here's what one can expect from the upcoming season of the show. Bigg Boss 14: Kumar Sanu's Son Jaan Kumar Sanu Confirmed as the First Contestant on Salman Khan's Show.

Bigg Boss 14 More of a Treat For Contestants

This time around, Bigg Boss's jawab to 2020 will be the fact that the house will have all luxury amenities that people could not enjoy inside the house during the lockdown, like a restaurant, a spa, a gym, a movie theatre and also a whole mall.

Check Out the Photo Below:

Bigg Boss 14 Luxuries (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan to Mentor the Contestants?

Well, that's what we believe will happen. While promos of Bigg Boss' previous seasons' best contestants has teased the very fact that the power trio will be very involved in the BB14 game, Colors' Content Head Manisha Sharma too teases a 14-day game. And this makes us want to assume that the BB Power Trio will enter the house this season to maybe mentor and give the contestants a head-start in their game.

Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Salman Khan Introduces Jaan Kumar Sanu

In a surprising move, Salman Khan introduced Bigg Boss 14's contestant, Kumar Sanu's son Jaan. After introducing him, Salman advices him to take some advice from Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. And this solidifies our doubts of Sidharth mentoring the contestant. Bigg Boss 14: Giaa Manek, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Others, Confirmed List of Participants On Salman Khan's Show?.

Jaan Kumar Sanu (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tight Safety Precautions

This time around, very tight and strict safety precautions have been put up in place, reveals Manisha. From conducting COVID-19 tests of contestants and quarantining them for 15 days before locking them up in the house, to weekly mandatory testing of camera crew, these are the safet measures in place on the sets.

The country’s most beloved superstar Salman Khan will obviously return to your television screens, hosting the most anticipated show of the year and ensuring that the viewers will no longer be starved for entertainment! Living the normalcy will be an all-celeb line-up of housemates who will go through a plethora of emotions and drama in their race to the finish.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).