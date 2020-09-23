Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 is all set to go on air from October 3, 2020. This year, the Bigg Boss promos have promised to lighten up everyone's moods with Salman promising "Ab scene paltega" and also saying "Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab", both of which have raised our expectations from the show, big time. Given Bigg Boss' format of locking up a group of people in a single house, the controversial reality show will have all eyes on it as contestants will be locked in during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, wherein social distancing is a must. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani, Karan Patel, Aly Goni and Others, Is This the List of Participants On Salman Khan's Show?.

Speaking of contestants, here's this season's Bigg Boss contestant list, according to Khabri. While a lot of these names are already out in the media, some of them have now been disclosed by the Khabri. Bigg Boss 14 Premiere Date Announced: Salman Khan's Show Will Welcome its New Contestants on October 3 (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

While sources say that names of Rahul Vaidya, Giaa Manek, Naina Singh, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli have been confirmed, this Khabri list has names of Tina Dutta, Aalisha Panwar and Nalini Negi. There are also reports that actor Ribbhu Mehra has also been approached. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

