Ladies and gentlemen, we have the name of the first contestant of Bigg Boss 14 - the one who has been officially announced by the makers. Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu will be joining the new season of the reality show. Salman Khan held a virtual press conference for Bigg Boss 14 on Thursday, where he introduced us to Jaan. Salman was particularly worried about Jaan's well-being on the show, given the Dabangg found his smile too innocent. Salman and Jaan's conversation also revealed that the two men have never met each other, despite the fact that Kumar Sanu has sung multiple songs for the actor. When Sidharth Shukla Got Violent after Rashami Desai Threw Tea at Him Inside Bigg Boss 13 House (Watch Video).

In fact, Jaan said that he is really excited to meet Salman for the first time and that he was his fan even before he could understand that his father has sung songs for the actor. Salman asked Sidharth Shukla to give a few words of advice to the contestant. Sidharth found Jaan to be very confident. Bigg Boss 14: Giaa Manek, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Others, Confirmed List of Participants On Salman Khan's Show?

Also, yea Sidharth has been confirmed to be joining the show for at least two weeks. However, the makers have kept the nature of his participation concealed. We do not know if Sidharth will be the guest, contestant or a mentor. Along with Sidharth, previous contestants like Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan will also be stepping into the house.

The makers are extra cautious about the show since it will be shot during a pandemic. All the necessary safety measures are in place, with the facility to test the cast and crew for COVID-19 every weekend.

