Bigg Boss is all set for its 14th season and we are more excited than ever. While the explosive 13th season saw Sidharth Shukla take home the trophy with model Asim Riaz taking up the runner-up post. Speculated to have an all celeb line up with names like Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena, Bigg Boss 14 has so far seen some interesting promos and posters which were released by the channel with all of them indicating 'Ab scene paltega' and we are now wondering if this is the new tagline of season 14. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Teases Another BB14 Poster, Official Announcement to Follow Soon? (View Post).

Now, a fresh new promo has been shot with Salman Khan once again proclaiming, "Ab Scene Paltega" and this has left us pretty excited. Salman refers to how 2020 has raised a huge question on 'Manoranjan' and how Bigg Boss is all set to give this year a befitting and entertaining reply. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Styled By Ashley Rebello, Designer Unveils Superstar's Look For his Controversial Reality Show.

Check Out The Promo Below:

Salman Khan returns as the host of Bigg Boss for the 11th time with season 14. It is also being reported that while the show will follow strict social distancing norms, the rules and regulations that we followed during the COVID-19 lockdown, will be inculcated in this year's theme. Also, with makers only opting to chose contestants who have not travelled abroad this year, looks like Bigg Boss 14 is all set for its (tentative) September 2020 premiere.

