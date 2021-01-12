Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik were the best of friends on Bigg Boss 14. However, a captaincy task ruined their dosti and rest is history. The pals turned foes from there on were seen formally talking and playing the game together, but never trusted each other. On Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Jasmin Bhasin got evicted from the controversial show and we saw Rubina breaking down. The Shakti actress was seen sobbing in front of Rakhi Sawant and regretted the fact that she didn't approach Jasmin and sorted out their differences. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s Families to Discuss Their Marriage After the Show.

Now, after her eviction, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress talked about Rubina's emotional breakdown and termed it as a 'performance'. In an interview with ETimes, she said, "My friendship with Rubina Dilaik has no future. But I don't hold any grudge against her nor do I have any immunity. She claims herself to be so mature and understanding and in fact, she thought everyone else in the house is a fool."

"She has always said that she has the right realisations at the right time so, why didn't she understand this time? Maybe she understood after my eviction that it was the right time to say the dialogue and give a performance and she did that," Jasmin added. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Admits That Fight with Rakhi Sawant Is the Reason for Her Eviction.

She also mentioned that while she gelled up with Abhinav Shukla, she can't be friends with Rubina. "Abhinav Shukla is a really sweet person and I genuinely like him. I don't mind hanging out with Rubina or chilling with her. It's nothing like she is a bad person or something, but we can't be friends," Bhasin concluded. Stay tuned!

