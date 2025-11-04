Mumbai, November 3: Sussanne Khan, entrepreneur and interior designer, also known as Bollywood veteran Sanjay Khan's daughter, shared a photo of herself posing with her boyfriend, Arsalan Goni, and his gang of cousins. The photo features her boyfriend, Arsalan Goni; his brother, the popular television actor Aly Goni; and their set of friends and cousins.

Sussanne, who celebrated her birthday recently, was in Kashmir, Arsalan's hometown, for her special day. She shared a few pictures of a celebration with Arsalan's family. In the selfie, the interior designer looked effortlessly chic in a checked brown shirt with sleek shoulder-length hair and a sparkling hair clip, while the boys kept it casual in summer shirts and tees. ‘Unki Misunderstanding Hui’: Rakesh Roshan Breaks Silence on Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage (Watch Video).

Sussanne captioned the photo as, "Hanging out with the boys for quite some time now." The two often make appearances for each other for social gatherings and parties. She co-parents their two sons. Despite this, they continue to remain good friends and are often seen at family events or holidaying together with their spouses.

Sussanne Khan Clicks a Selfie With BF Arsalan Goni and His Brother Actor Aly Goni

Sussanne also happens to be a strong woman and is also a popular television actor. The actor was famous for his television show, 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', followed by his stint in the reality show, 'Bigg Boss season 14'. Talking about Hrithik Roshan, the actor who is currently in a steady relationship with actress Saba Azad, recently, on account of her birthday on November 1, had penned a very emotional post. Hrithik Roshan and Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Cheer for Their Son Hrehaan As He Graduates, Latter Shares Glimpses From Ceremony (Watch Video).

Sharing a carousel post featuring an umpteen number of pictures of them together, Hrithik penned a beautiful caption. He wrote, "From everything I reach for, dream of, and do, Being a good partner to you. It is my all-time favourite thing to do. Happy birthday, my love... @sabazad #Ilovethewaylove teaches me through you."

For the uninitiated, Hrithik and Saba made their 'mujhhe' public at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in 2022. Hrithik has also introduced Saba to his family, and she is often seen at gatherings. Saba also shares a cordial relationship with Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

