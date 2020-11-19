Bigg Boss 14 has introduced a new task that will leave the contestants torturing each other. Contestants are supposed to keep sitting inside a box to have a chance at the captaincy. This is the same task, where Kamya Punjabi made a world record. In the latest episode of the reality show. the competition will last a long time between Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik. Kavita says that she doesn't want to win, but she also doesn't want Jasmin to win. So, yep, it is going to be a long night. The task will break a lot of contestants. Dynamics will change more inside the house. Bigg Boss 14 November 18 Episode: Captaincy Task Cancelled, Nikki Refuses To Wash Dishes AGAIN - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Jaan and Nikki Tussle

Nikki wants to save Kavita Kaushik, who is inside the box. Jaan wants Kavita to lose so her starts irritating her. Nikki comes to stop him. Jaan pours cooking oil over Kavita. Nikki and Jaan tussle.

Kavita asks Nikki to not interfere, because she doesn't want her to get hurt.

Aly Goni comes out of the box, to save Jasmin.

Jaan Betrays Jasmin, Gets Betrayed

Jaan tells Jasmin that he has received a deal from Eijaaz. Jasmin asks him to go ahead with the deal and listen to his heart.

Before he can have a chance at winning, Eijaz removes Pavitra's box, thus making her and Jaan lose both. Eijaz says that Rahul, the sanchalak's preference is Jasmin. Eijaz says that since Rahul is biased there is no need to play the game. Bigg Boss 14 November 17 Episode: Kavita Kaushik - Eijaz Khan's Argument, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya Competing in the Captaincy Task - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Eijaz and Jaan Fight

Jaan is super upset with Eijaz. He says that Eijaz did not give the task his 100%. Jaan also hurls abuses at Eijaz, who asks him to control himself.

Jaan starts crying. He says that he has no friends in the house and everyone has used him. Nikki screams that she stood up for him. Jaan calls her the "biggest two-face of the house".

Jaan has a breakdown. Kavita tries to calm him down from the box. Nikki comes and tries to console him.

Abhinav and Rubina Fight

Abhinav tells Rubina that she should not have spoken to Jasmin. He is upset that she told her the plan. He walks away while taunting that "do whatever you want without consulting." Rubina stops him and asks him to explain it to her.

Eijaz and Pavitra FIGHT

Pavitra tells Eijaz that she asked him to save Jaan. Eijaz doesn't say yes. He says Pavitra asked him to save Nikki. Pavitra accuses him of lying and asks him to not play a game with her.

