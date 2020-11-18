Bigg Boss 14 is getting exciting and annoying with each passing day. With housemates at loggerheads with each other, the episodes these days are filled with arguments and arguments only. With Eijaz Khan and Kavita Kaushik behaving like arch-rivals, it's essential for Aly Goni to take a stand and not let their fight affect others. This week's list of nominated contestants includes names like Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan. To understand the progress and read updates from tonight's episode, keep scrolling below. Did Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Pavitra Punia Go Under the Knife to Enhance Her Thin Lips?

Rahul Vaidya v/s Rubina Dilaik

Rahul and Rubina fought against each other in the race for captaincy this week. Aly Goni was the current captain of the house and he had a successor in...

Kavita v/s Eijaz

Kavita and Eijaz were at loggerheads once again, this time fight for kitchen related issues. There comes a point when she pushes Eijaz during their argument but Bigg Boss supports her in this. BB after analysing the same rules out that Kavita's action was a reaction to Eijaz's provocation.

Kavita v/s Jasmin

Kavita had an argument with Jasmin over the unclean kitchen counter. Amidst their heated discussion, Aly decides to intervene and support his good friend, Jasmin and his support for her irks Kavita further. Aly later mocks her personality and in return, Kavita says she has ruled television for nine years. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Had the Perfect Reply For Rahul Vaidya When He Stated that She Was 'Playing Safe' in the House.

Rahul Taunts Abhinav

As Abhinav starts supporting wifey Rubina in her captaincy task, rival Rahul starts mocking him for being her shadow and not playing the game for himself.

Jasmin Ditches Rubina

Jasmin ditches Rubina and supports Rahul Vaidya in the captaincy task. Reason? Simply 'cos Aly is in his group. She also turns into a 'chor' and tries to steal money from Rubina's locker.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2020 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).