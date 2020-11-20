The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is getting intense as the contestants are finally trying their best to be seen on the show. FYI, Bigg Boss this time gave a chance to the previous house captains (Aly, Jasmin, Kavita, Eijaz) to once again rule the house by competing in a task which is all about endurance. On last night's (Nov 19) episode, we saw Aly Goni and Eijaz Khan stepping back from the captaincy and so it's Kavita Kaushik vs Jasmin Bhasin. Rahu Vaidya happens to be the sanchalak of the task and also a supporter of Jasmin. However, seems like the tables will turn tonight as what we see in the preview hints that Vaidya has made Kavita the new captain. Bigg Boss 14 November 19 Episode: Eijaz Khan Betrays Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

In the video, we can see Jasmin and Kavita not leaving the box. This finally leads Bigg Boss to intervene and he informs Rahul to take the ultimate decision. While we expected the singer to make Jasmin win the captainship battle, we see a glimpse of the opposite in the precap. Rahul's decision also irks Rubina. So, has Vaidya ditched Jasmin for Kavita? We feel so. Bigg Boss 14: Shardul Pandit Feels Rubina Dilaik Has No Superiority Complex, Believes She Can Win the Show!

Check Out The Video:

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and sanchalak Rahul Vaidya had made a pact at the starting of the captaincy task and even the singer was in favour of Jasmin winning it. We wonder, what will be the equation of the three after Rahul's sudden game change? Stay tuned!

