An actor, radio jockey, host, singer and also a participant on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14, Shardul Pandit's stint on the reality show might have been short, but he definitely was one of the most honest contestants in the history of BB. While his personality was not over the top, the lad did make an impression on national TV by purely being himself on the show. Inside the house, we saw him getting chatty with only a few inmates which include Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Pavitra Punia. Now, after eviction, when Bollywoodlife quizzed his take on Rubina having a superiority complex. He denied the same. Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Slam Jasmin Bhasin, Call Her a Hypocrite for Saying Rubina Dilaik Has Superiority Complex (View Tweets).

"To be honest, I have never experienced it. Her (Rubina's) stardom is way higher than mine, but she never demeaned me. In fact, Rubina always maintains that she can be voted out any time. I have not seen that superiority complex in her." he replied.

On getting recognised after Bigg Boss, he said, "I am getting immense love from one and all. I feel good that I have won hearts. This is very heart-warming, and if possible, I want to return on the show." The portal even got Pandit's reaction to the incident when Salman Khan's told him that he may ask his help anytime with regards to his unwell mother. "I was truly humbled. To have one of the country's biggest superstars say that, is very touching. I would be grateful if I can work with him in any capacity," he added. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar November 15 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Feels Rubina Dilaik Has Superiority Complex; Shardul Pandit Evicted – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Lastly, according to Shardul, it is Rubina who might snatch the winner's trophy this season. When asked who he thinks would win, he replied, "I feel Rubina Dilaik has the highest chances. Firstly, she has a tremendous fan base. She is playing well without resorting to bad language or outbursts. She is very vocal. When Rubina Dilaik puts across her points, everyone is silenced. I feel these are great qualities." Stay tuned!

