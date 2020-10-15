The game of Bigg Boss 14 has seriously picked up ever since the first task of the house was introduced, the farmland task. While Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Snu are nominated for evictions this week, the opposite team constituting of Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Pavitra Punia are safe this week.Bigg Boss 14 October 14 Episode: Rahul Vaidya Dances in a Towel For Hina Khan, Nikki Tamboli Calls Shehzad Deol Ch***ya - 5 Highlights from BB14's Day 11.

And while one drama filled task is over, the next episode sees Nikki Tamboli's bratty avatar come to the fore when she starts ordering Rubina and Abhinav to do the chores. Nikki also goes on to say that since she is confirmed she need not worry and that the other should see for themselves. To this, Rubina tells her that since she too is a part of the house, she has to work. To this Tamboli is seen telling the cameras, "This is impossible ki koi mujhse kaam karwake lega." Overconfident much??!! Bigg Boss 14 October 14 Synopsis: Eijaz Khan Spurs Pavitra Punia's Advances, Bigg Boss Gives Nikki Tamboli A Super Power.

Watch The Video Below:

Next up, Bigg Boss announces the luxury budget task that once again see aggression play a major part. Pavitra tries t dismantrle Rubina during the task and the fierce ladies get into a tussle. This leads to Pavitra instructing Nishant to spoil his opponent's task as well if his is spoilt. Rahul and Eijaz are up next when Nishant steps in and runs with the bag of items and climbs up a tree. He pays no heed to senior Hina when she tells him that what he is doing is not allowed. Stay tuned for more updates.

