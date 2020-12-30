In the last episode, we saw Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin at loggerheads as we saw a sobbing Rakhi who accused Jasmin for breaking her nose. Now in the new promo, we see Rakhi in an entertaining avatar as she pretends to be possessed by a ghost named Julie who is here to take revenge from the housemates. We see Rakhi say 'Mein Kisi Ko Bhi Captain Banney Nahi Dugi'. Just like usual Rakhi is entertaining the viewers with her new act but in quick time this prank goes too far. Rakhi is seen poking fun at old friend Rahul Mahajan as she tells him To Toh Gaya Kaam Se 'Vaishi Darindey'. Bigg Boss 14: From Rakhi Sawant, Jasmin Bhasin to Rubina Dilaik, How Female Contestants Have Kept the Show Alive

She then tells Mahajan staying in her ghost character 'Tera Dhoti Faad K Rumaal Kar Dungi'. Rakhi takes the prank too far and irritates Rahul and at one point she literally tears his Dhoti leaving the rest of the contestants shell shocked. This doesn't go down well with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni who blast out at Rakhi for her inappropriate act. Aly shouts at Rakhi saying, “Koi ladki ke saath yeh hota toh chalta kya?” Almost every contestant from the house condemns Rakhi's unacceptable behaviour. How does things go from here on will be interesting to see in tonight's episode? Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Dumps A Duck Mask On Rakhi Sawant, Latter Says She Needs Surgery For Her Broken Nose (Watch Video)

Rakhi Sawant Tears Rahul Mahajan’s Dhoti in New Bigg Boss Promo:

Will Bigg Boss cancel the captaincy task as housemates are furious because of Rakhi Sawant's antics in the house or will it go her way as she was seen saying 'Mein Kisi Ko Bhi Captain Banney Nahi Dugi'. Will come to know in tonight's episode.

