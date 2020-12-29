The Bigg Boss 14 house seems to have become a fighting cockpit ever since the ex-Bigg Boss contestants entered the house as challengers. And with each week passing, it seems like the contestants are dropping their façade and coming out in their true form now. Until now, Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant were perceived to be the sweetest people in the house, However, the December 29 episode of the show will change any and all perceptions that the ladies had created for themselves. The two ladies get into a huge fight, which starts as a yelling match and then gets physical. Bigg Boss 14 December 29 Synopsis: Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant Are the Latest Rivals in the House.

Rakhi is seen creating a ruckus about people spying on her over her coffee consumption. We all know how much Rakhi loves her coffee. However, her comment on anyone spying on her meeting with an accident, does not sit well with Aly Goni and Abhinav Shukla. Rakhi's yelling match with Aly sees Jasmin enter the battleground. Bigg Boss 14 December 28 Synopsis: Bigg Boss Makes BB14 Housemates Pay For Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni's Rule-Breaking Behaviour.

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Rakhi gets in Jasmin's face and this is not appreciated by the latter, who then brings a big duck head and slams it on Rakhi's face. Rakhi is soon see crying foul and alleging Jasmin of breaking her nose.

“Oh my God! Mera nose,” Rakhi cries and says she requires surgery. She cries and takes off her mike and is seen banging her head on the table, while Aly tries to stop her from hurting herself. Jasmin Bhasin does not buy it and calls Rakhi, "nautanki"! We wonder what Bigg Boss and Salman Khan have to say about this.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).