And actor Ritvik Arora is back in the news again. This time for turning down Bigg Boss 14. Yes, the actor revealed that he was indeed, approached for BB14, but he rejected the offer, claiming that the show is 'not his cup of tea'. The actor who was recently in a professional controversy of sorts with his Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke producer Rajan Shahi, which led to his ouster from the show. Rithvik Arora Out Of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Producer Rajan Shahi Claims He Was Unprofessional, Actor Rubbishes Claims and Calls It A Case of 'Miscommunication and Misunderstanding'.

Ritvik, in a conversation with Bombay Times, revealed, "I got an offer to participate in Bigg Boss 14 last month, but I turned it down. I refused, because it is not my cup of tea.” Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke: Avinash Mishra Replaces Ritvik Arora As Kunal Rajvansh In The Star Plus Show.

He went on to add, "I think everyone is going through their own Bigg Boss in this quarantine period at their respective homes. I, for one, thought it would be too much for me at the moment. Perhaps, a little more time outside, a little better understanding of people, then I’d be ready to give it a shot."

This time around, actors like Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Naina Singh, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, Aly Goni, Nishant SIngh Malkani among others will be participating in the show, that is set to premiere on October 4. In fact, Akanksha Puri has also reportedly quit her daily soap to participate in Bigg Boss 14.

