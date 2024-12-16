Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, who became a couple on Bigg Boss 14, ended their relationship last year after nearly three years together. In a recent interview with Telly Masala, Pavitra opened up about their breakup, sharing shocking details. She indirectly accused Eijaz of being a "narcissist" and clarified that "religion" was not the major cause of their split. "Hum dono ka aisa hogaya tha ke ek time pe aake try kiya kiya, par nahi hua. Too much masculinity and too much feminity side ka bahut bada role play kiya tha is relationship ne," she said in the interview. Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Break-Up: Bigg Boss 14 Fame Couple Confirms Split After Three Years of Dating.

Why Pavitra Punia & Eijaz Khan Parted Ways?

In a candid conversation with Telly Masala, TV star Pavitra Punia opened up about her breakup with Eijaz Khan, revealing the deep emotional toll it took on her. She shared, "I tell every woman, if a man constantly suppresses you, he's a narcissist. Don't stay in that relationship." Pavitra also discussed how their relationship's imbalance—marked by excessive masculinity and femininity—contributed to their separation despite several attempts to salvage it. She highlighted how these dynamics ultimately made it impossible for them to stay together. Bigg Boss 14 Fame Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Get Engaged! Actress Flaunts Engagement Ring (View Pic).

Watch Pavitra Punia's Full Interview:

Was Pavitra Punia Pressurised to Convert to Islam?

Pavitra Punia further revealed that the issues in her relationship with Eijaz Khan had been present from the very beginning. She also clarified that religion was not a factor in their breakup. "No," she said, "In fact, my extended family was very supportive. They felt that in this industry, caste and religion don’t matter." Pavitra went on to explain that she had made it clear to Eijaz that she would not convert. "If someone can’t remain loyal to their own faith, how can they be loyal to you?" she added, emphasising her stance on loyalty and respect.

FYI, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan ended their relationship in September last year, with the actress confirming their breakup in February 2024. The couple got engaged in October 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).