Tonight's (Feb 6) Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to be high on drama, as host, Salman Khan will spare none. After an entire week of creating ruckus inside the house in the name of entertainment, Rakhi Sawant will be bashed by the Dabangg star for her behaviour. Rakhi's usage of nasty words as well as her fight with Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla will be the hot topic of discussion today. That's not it, as Salman will also advice Rakhi to quit the reality show. Bigg Boss 14: Vindu Dara Singh Confirms He’s Entering the Reality Show As Rakhi Sawant’s Connection!

In the clip, we see the host telling Rakhi that he has always supported her, but if she thinks that her kind of entertainment will be entertained on BB 14, she's wrong. To which, we see Sawant feeling guilty. However, ahead, Salman sets the record straight and opens the house door for her and asks to leave, if she can't put a full stop to her wrongdoings. Well, it'll be interesting to see, what will be Rakhi's decision? Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Will Not Be Able To Participate in Ticket to Finale Task Because of Rakhi Sawant?

Seeing the door being opened, housemates including Rubina, Nikki, Rahul, Aly Goni look at the scenario in quite a shocking way. Are you excited to witness tonight's episode? As we are for sure. Meanwhile, Vindu Dara Singh has confirmed on social media that he will be entering the show as Rakhi's connection. Stay tuned!

