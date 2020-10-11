The whole theme of introducing ex-Bigg Boss contestants has worked very much for Bigg Boss 14, so much so that Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla have totally over shadowed the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. No one is complaining as fans just cannot get enough of them even after the show and are always curious to know what is going on in their personal lives, especially their love life. Bigg Boss 14 October 11 Weekend Ka Vaar Synopsis: The Seniors vs Freshers Game Intensifies.

In the latest clip of Bigg Boss Extra Masala available only on Voot, Sidharth Shukla can be seen speaking to Gauahar Khan reminiscing his earlier days and how he had a tough time convincing his mother that he was in a relationship. Bigg Boss 14 October 9 Episode: Sidharth Says Gauahar Has No Work - 5 Highlights of day 6 of BB14.

In a candid conversation with Gauahar Khan, Sidharth says, "When a boy is growing up, a girlfriend is like ‘respect!’ specially jab aap boy school se ho.” The BB13 winner then goes on to remember when he introduced his girlfriend to his mother. Bigg Boss 14: Do You Think Sidharth Shukla’s Move of Saving Nikki Tamboli Over Jasmin Bhasin in the Immunity Task Was Right? VOTE Now.

He mentions “Mom meri girlfriend hain” to which his mom replied, “Haa Haan thik hai na friend hai, ladki hai hai na. I used to repeatedly tell her that she is my girlfriend. "My mom was just not ready to accept that hua chokra jawaan re."

Sidharth then laughs and says “Mujhe aisa lagta tha ki meri maa ko mujh pe bharosa nahi hain, Mommy ladki pata sakta hu mien. Apne baaju mien ladki rehti hai mommy. Koi hai joh intezaar karta hai apne phone ka, maa. Aapko pata nahi par koi mujhko puchta hai ki you reached home? Baby are you alright, did you eat food? Did you have your dinner?”.

We definitely relate to Sidharth as it is a task to convince parents that we’re actually growing up. No matter how much we grow up, we’ll always be children in their eyes and that’s the beauty of it.

