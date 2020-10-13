Bigg Boss 14 is making the right kind of noise and we bet you'll not disagree with this. The controversial reality show this year is providing a double dose of drama, thanks to the addition of three seniors namely Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. The show from day one has been grabbing headlines, but it is TV actress Pavitra Punia who has been garnering maximum limelight from being unfiltered on the show. Her badass attitude is being loved by fans. But did you know that Punia had worked with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla? Read on. Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia Admits She Had Two Boyfriends At The Same Time (Watch Video).

Pavitra and Sid have worked with each other in a daily soap titled Love U Zindagi (2011). The story of the Star Plus serial was about how strong-headed Geet (Pavitra) and a heartbroken Aditya (Sidharth) meet amid a train journey and from thereon starts the love saga. Amid this buzz, an old photoshoot video of the two has gone viral on the web. In the clip, we can see Pavitra and Sidharth looking hot and serving sexiness to the 't' with their poses. Pavitra Punia in Bigg Boss 14: Age, Career, Controversies and More – Check Profile of BB14 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

Check Out The Video Below:

Well, the video above is indeed steamy and Sidharth's fans will definitely go gaga after seeing this. Also, in one of the recent episodes of BB 14, Shukla had confessed that he has worked with Punia in a serial. Later, he also added how Paviitra is this kickass girl in real life. We love this jodi. What do you say? Stay tuned!

