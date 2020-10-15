The LGBTQ+ community in India is misunderstood on a very large extent. While slowly and steadily, acceptance is surely coming in but is it enough? As still many do not understand the basic difference between a crossdresses, hijra, gay etc. Coming to the point, on October 14 episode of Bigg Boss 14 we saw something which literally made us proud. And the credit for this surely goes to Rubina Dilaik. It had so happened that during the farmland task Nishant Singh Malkhani and Shehzad Deol get into an ugly exchange of words where the latter calls the former as 'Chakka'. [EXCLUSIVE] Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Is Confident of Her BB Journey, Says ‘It’ll Be a Legacy That Will Be Left Behind’.

FYI, Chakka or Hijra are not cuss words and should not be used in that context. And well, Rubina echoed our emotions by bursting like a Diwali cracker and making Deol and Malkhani understand that Chakka ain't an abusive word. That's not it, as she also made Shehzad apologise on national TV to the transgender community. Kudos to her. As soon as this incident happened, netizens hailed Rubina for taking a stand against the LGBTQ+ peeps. Check out a few Twitter reactions below:

Since I belong to LGBT community. I want to thanks #RubinaDiliak for taking brawny stand for our community. I know pain of being called Hinjra Chakka as abuse. I'm really thankful to people like her fighting for our rights. The day will come, where we will be treated equally 🌈 — Team Rubina Dilaik (@TeamRubinaDil) October 14, 2020

Rubina saying that hijda n chakka is not a gaali and making Shehzad apologize to their community for using it like that👏🏼 She also did a show for empowering them. Hats off👏🏼#RubinaDilaik #BB14 — ~☆♡☆~ (@mitali_xoxo) October 14, 2020

Rubina's firm stand against the word "chakka" and "hijda" being used as a gaali or something derogatory by Shehzad and Nishant was fabulous. She made Shehzad apologize for it too. LOVED IT 👏👏👏#RubinaDilaik #ShehzadDeol #NishantSinghMalkani #BiggBoss14 #BB14 — 𝑩𝒉𝒖𝒎𝒊𝒌𝒂 ❦︎ (@bhumika__maru) October 14, 2020

Rubina take right stand Shehzad ne galti se bol diya ch**ka Without listening anything she sayed shehzad maafi mango pure community se Without saying anything shehzad sayed camera on sry Thats bond shehzad rubina♥️#BigBoss14 #BB14 #RubinaDilaik#ShehzadDeol — Ashish (@imashu55) October 14, 2020

Rubina takes stand and request shehzad to apologise from lgbt community which is really really appreciate #RubinaDilaik — Shammi Malhotra (@ShammiMalpotra2) October 14, 2020

For the unaware, Rubina has played a trans person in her show Shanti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The TV actress so far on Bigg Boss is coming out as quite a strong-headed woman who has her own opinion (good or bad). Well, this is just the start and we are sure, Dilaik will not disappoint. Stay tuned!

