Rubina Dilaik is quite a popular face from Television. The actress was last seen in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and now she is a participant on Bigg Boss 14. No one ever imagined that the actress will give a nod to the controversial show, but here she is looking damn confident on BB 14. Now, before entering the show, Rubina had a heart-to-heart conversation with LatestLY and boy we were impressed. All that being said, Bigg Boss as a show is quite masaledaar and so we quizzed the actress about her survival strategy inside the house and her answer made us go waah. [EXCLUSIVE] Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Reveals The Real Reason Behind Giving Her Nod To Salman Khan's Reality Show!

Rubina told us that she has no strategy planned as such for the reality show. "I have not strategise anything because I feel no strategy is the best strategy. I will be myself, you will see the authenticity in me and also in the way I will be dealing with things inside the house, as that’s how I am in my personal life too," she said. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Hubby Abhinav Shukla Finalised for Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show (Deets Inside).

Further, she also added that her performance on Bigg Boss 14 will leave a mark on the minds of many. She added, "Bigg Boss is a platform which ensures or maybe which gives you great exposure and that’s what I’m looking for. Keeping everything aside I know that I will make a mark and when I leave the Bigg Boss house, it’ll be a legacy that will be left behind." [Exclusive] Bigg Boss 14's Eijaz Khan: Fights and Foul Language Should Not Be Glorified on TV, but Can't Live on BB Like a Saint.

Well, until now Rubina on Bigg Boss has come across as a contestant who has a mixture of qualities. She's smart, quick, outspoken and badass, in other words, a perfect fit for the show. However, her adamant nature on the show is not being liked by a few inmates inside the house. Stay tuned!

