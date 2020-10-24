Here’s another Weekend Ka Vaar done right! Saturday and Sunday are two great days for Bigg Boss fans as they witness Salman Khan. Tonight’s episode was fun as well as revelation kinds. As right from Salman Khan exposing Jaan Kumar Sanu over his loyalty with BFF Nikki Tamboli, addressing Rubina Dilaik’s concern with regards to the ‘samaan’ comment to Preeti & Pinky changing the vibe of the house and making one and all dance to their dandiya-garba tunes, it was quite an entertaining episode. And just in case, you’ve missed watching Bigg Boss 14, here are five highlights from BB 14. Bigg Boss 14 October 23 Episode: Nishant Singh Malkhani Gets Dethroned, Pavitra Punia Calls Rahul Vaidya ‘Neech’ – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

It Starts With Garba-Dandiya

It’s Navratri season and so Bigg Boss surprised fans with some gujju-ness. As the makers get the famous Preeti-Pinky inside the house. The pair sings garba and dandiya songs for the housemates and all seemed happy. However, only Rubina and Abhinav could not be part of the joyous occasion, as per a verdict by Nikki Tamboli.

Nikki Tamboli Kisses Jaan Kumar Sanu

Well, Nikki is known to grab headlines and how can she miss a chance of not snatching one during the festive dance. And so while dancing and playing dandiya with Jaan, she got closer to him and warmed him up with a kiss on the cheek. Well, Sanu looked the happiest!!

Check Out The Video:

Navratri ki khushiyon mein jhoom rahe hain ghar waale. Aaj raat hoga #BiggBoss14 ke ghar mein daandiya jab gaayengi Preeti Pinky apni sureeli aawaz mein. Dekhiye #Colors par 9 baje. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect #WeekendKaVaar #BB14 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/X8XOfwRDkY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 24, 2020

Salman Khan Slams Rubina Diliak

Host Salman Khan brings to light the samaan wala topic and clears the air on what he meant with the whole baggage statement. Bhaijaan explains to Rubina that Abhinav is not her samaan in the house, but he has made it to the show because of his own personality. Salman says, “Ap andar kheel rahi ho bohot acha kheel rahi ho par ismein muje maat shamil karo.” “Ap apney dum par famous ho,” he adds later.

Jaan Kumar Sanu Gets Exposed

Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli are friends from the first day. However, is Jaan a trustworthy fellow for Nikki? The answer lies further. As host, Salman Khan exposes Jaan’s real face by making Nikki aware how he has bitching and plotting against her behind the back. Nikki completely gets shocked after hearing this and calls him a double standard.

Kavita Kaushik Virtually Talks To The Housemates

FIR actress Kavita Kaushik comes virtually and gets a chance to question one contestant, and so she chooses Eijaz Khan. She asks him on why the housemates feel that he is confused on the show, wherein his game looks very strong and clear. To which, Eijaz has no answer. FYI, reports are that Kaushik is a wild card on Bigg Boss.

That’s it, guys! Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, as usual, was quite entertaining. The interesting thing now to see is how the wild card contestants perform on the show. We can't wait. Stay tuned!

