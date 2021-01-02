Bigg Boss 14’s tonight's episode (Jan 2) can be termed as the most righteous one in the history of the current season. As host, Salman Khan was seen blasting Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla and a few more for ganging up against Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan. The bhaijaan started with slamming Jasmin for creating a ruckus out of Rakhi’s crying when she had a complaint that her nose was hurt in the duck task. The host then gave an earful to Aly for supporting Jasmin blindly when she tagged Rakhi fake and also was seen taking a dig at her plastic surgery. This gesture by the host also made Sawant sob. Bigg Boss 14: Sunny Leone, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra To Join Salman Khan on New Year’s First Weekend Ka Vaar (Watch Video).

Ahead, Salman also slammed Rubina for making derogatory gestures against another contestant. Even after this, Dilaik was seen in a denial mode and was not agreeing to the host that she made nasty signs by showing her last finger. Further, the Dabangg actor also backed Arshi over Rubina . Amid this, Salman lost his cool against RubiNav and told them to not speak and give any explanation. Bigg Boss 14: Sunny Leone to Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show to Give Reality Dose to Contestants.

Check Out A Glimpse Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Well, we do not know who is right or wrong here, but acts which harm someone's self-esteem needs to be condemned and we feel Salman was indeed correct. Also, if you have been seeing the show of late, you'll know that the challengers are the ones who have added spark to this boring season and so they must be respected. Stay tuned!

