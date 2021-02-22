After more than 100 days stay inside Bigg Boss’ house, the grand finale took place last evening and saw Rubina Dilaik emerge as the winner of season fourteen. The finale of Bigg Boss 14 was a glitzy affair. The show hosted by Salman Khan saw some of the most popular celebs from the industry for the finale and that included Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh, veteran actor Dharmendra, among others. The journey was an impeccable one for all the contestants of BB14 overcoming all odds. Rubina has shared a series of posts on Instagram and thanked Salman Khan and the makers of BB14 for extending all the support to her during her journey in the show. Rubina Dilaik Wins Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Sara Gurpal and Others Shower Congratulations On Her Victory!

Sharing a picture in which Salman Khan declares Rubina Dilaik as winner of Bigg Boss 14, she wrote, “Thank you @beingsalmankhan for all the patience and your wonderful support”. In another post she mentioned, “Thank you @colorstv @endemolshineind”. Talking about her win in BB14 Rubina said in a statement, “No amount of prep-work, mental strength or advice from former contestants or winners can actually get you ready for life inside the Bigg Boss house. Not only me, but I am certain almost everyone will agree to this. This house can make you or break you and I am glad that I mustered the strength to power through it all. Winning, finally, has left me speechless, filled with so much emotion as I not only walk out of this house as a winner but also with a renewed relationship with my husband. I would want to thank my family, friends, fans, Colors, Endemol and moreover Salman Khan for being my guiding light in this incredible journey.” Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Rubina Dilaik Lifts the Winner’s Trophy, Beats Rahul Vaidya!

Rubina Dilaik Thanks Salman Khan

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Bigg Boss 14 Winner Thanks Makers Of The Show

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Rubina Dilaik had to face the brunt of the house. She was often criticised for being influenced by husband Abhinav Shukla and for not playing a real game. No matter what, she kept her spirits high, voiced her opinions, fearlessly performed every task and over a period of time, Rubina emerged as one of the toughest competitor. We once again congratulate Rubina for winning the prestigious trophy and also prize money of Rs 36 lakhs.

