Rubina Dilaik has won Bigg Boss 14. After getting locked inside the house for almost five months, the TV actress turned victorious. It was host Salman Khan who announced her as the winner at the grand finale of the show whereas Rahul Vaidya became the runner-up. Yes, Rubina beat Rahul by garnering more votes than him. With this, Rubina not only took to the trophy home but also received Rs 36 lakh prize money. As soon as this news was out, fans of Rubina were over the moon and many celebs also wished her on Twitter. Hina Khan, Sara Gurpal, Rohan Mehra and others congratulated Rubi. Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Rubina Dilaik Lifts the Winner’s Trophy, Beats Rahul Vaidya!

Rubina’s fans started to pour love for her as she was crowned as the queen of Bigg Boss season 14. The moment when Salman Khan held Rubina’s hand and declared her as the victor was precious and how. And well, we must, add that she deserved the title nonetheless. Here are some celebs reactions to Rubina's win. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant Quits The Race With Rs 14 Lakh, Aly Goni Eliminated.

Hina Khan

Ruby Ruby Rubiiiiiinaaaaaa Super proud hai Team Hiiiiiinnnnaaaaa Congratulations Love @RubiDilaik https://t.co/NFVDTxlfSJ — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) February 21, 2021

Sara Gurpal

Mayur Verma

@RubiDilaik your journey has been commendable throughout the seasons, you came up with all of your emotions and fought them strongly being on Biggest Reality Show. It was an amazing time when we shared screen's together long back! more luck to you #RubinaDilaik — Mayaur Verma (@mayurvermaa) February 21, 2021

Vikas Kalantri

Rohan Mehra

Kamya Punjabi

Talking about Rubina journey on the show, it was a bumpy ride. From being called rude to even a celebrity having a superiority complex, she overcame all the taunts as well as hurdles and finally emerged victorious. We wish her lots of success ahead.

Meanwhile, other than the top five finalists, mostly all BB 14 contestant were present at the grand finale. Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Shehzad Deol, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arshi Khan, Sonali Phogat, Rahul Mahajan are a few names who were seen at the night. Stay tuned!

