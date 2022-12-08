Television actress Sreejita De, who was the first evicted contestant from Bigg Boss 16, made a fiery comeback into the show as a wild card entrant. As she was announced as the wild card entrant, several housemates except Tina Datta was seen cheering for Sreejita, who said that Tina has a black heart. She even said that she will expose Tina and make sure she is out of the show. Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma Accuses Tina Datta of Stealing Tofu as the Two Lock Horns.

When she entered the show, she tightly hugged Shalin Bhanot, said "wait" and then looked into the camera as she hugged him, which is noticed by every housemate. Tina has often looked into the camera as she hugged Shalin in the show. Mimicking Tina, Sreejita hilariously said, "Zoom in the camera." Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala Enter Salman Khan’s Show as the New Wildcard Contestants.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare and Soundrya Sharma catch the drift and start clapping at Sreejita. Priyanka Choudhary says, "Ab aayega maza," whereas Tina is seen crying inconsolably in the bedroom.

