In the upcoming "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode of Bigg Boss 17 with filmmaker Karan Johar, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain will be seen discussing an incident where her mother-in-law talked to the actress about kicking her husband. After the episode, Ankita will be seen apologising to Vicky's mother.

However, KJo tells Vicky that he never asked Ankita why she was apologising to Vicky's mom. Ankita discusses the conversation she had with Vicky's mother, stating that, as a husband, he has always been supportive and loving.

Vicky asks Ankita, "Has my family ever interfered with what you are working on or what you are wearing because a bad image of me and my family is going out?" Ankita responds, "No, your family has always been supportive." Vicky further asks, "Did I ever discuss anything related to your past?" Ankita replies, "No, you have always been supportive and loving."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2024 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).