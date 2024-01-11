Following their registered marriage in Mumbai, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Photos from the wedding have surfaced, and a viral video captures father Aamir Khan singing the iconic bidai song, Mohammed Rafi's “Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja,” dedicated to his newly-married daughter Ira. Dressed in traditional attire, Aamir emotionally performs the song on stage, marking the poignant moment as Ira embarks on her marital journey. The heartwarming video showcases the emotional and celebratory atmosphere of the special occasion. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: 'Emotional' Aamir Khan Sheds Tears of Joy After Couple Seal the Deal With a Kiss at Christian White Ceremony (View Pics).

Aamir Khan Sings Bidai Song For Daughter Ira

