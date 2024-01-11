Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, has tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare. Following their official registration on January 3, the couple celebrated their wedding in Udaipur. Now, as they head to Mumbai for their reception, the newlyweds were spotted at Udaipur airport. Ira and Nupur, dressed in comfortable casuals, happily posed for the paparazzi. Reena Dutta later joined them. Watch their video from Udaipur airport below! Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan Sings Iconic Bidai Song ‘Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja’ for His Dear Daughter (Watch Video).

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare At Udaipur Airport After Their Wedding

