Season 19 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss will premiere on Sunday, August 24. Ahead of its launch, several names of potential celebrities, including actors and social media influencers, have emerged online. The recently released promos and trailer have also raised the excitement levels for the upcoming season as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns for his hosting duties. While the contestant names remain under wraps, a recent report suggests that the makers of Bigg Boss 19 have approached boxing legend Mike Tyson for the show. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan’s ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ Co-Star Swara Bhasker To Join Premiere Episode of Popular Reality Show for THIS Special Segment? Here’s What We Know.

Mike Tyson in ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

Mike Tyson, one of the greatest boxers of all time, might enter Bigg Boss 19! Yes, you heard that right. According to a latest TOI report, the 59-year-old boxing legend has been approached by the makers of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show and may join as a guest.

A source close to the update told the portal, "We are in advance discussions with Tyson and his team and are currently negotiating his fee. If the deal works out, he is expected to enter the house in October for a week or 10 days. The dates howeveer, are yet to e finalised."

Explaining the reason behind bringing the global star to BB19, the source added, "We havent had an international contestant in a while, and they played a key role in boosting the show's appeal during its earlier seasons."

International Celebrities on ‘Bigg Boss’

The Hindi version of Bigg Boss commenced in 2006, and we are now gearing up for its 19th season in 2025. Over the years, many international celebrities have graced the show, adding their own share of drama and chaos. Names like Sunny Leone, Elli AvrRam, Natasa Stankovic, Abdu Rozik, Aoora, and Pamela Anderson are among the popular international artistes who have participated in Bigg Boss. Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Premiere Date, Theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ Contestants, House Design and Where to Watch.

About ‘Bigg Boss 19’

As we anticipate Mike Tyson's potential entry into Bigg Boss 19, several celebrity names, including Awez Darbar, Falak Naaz, Apoorva Mukhija, Gaurav Khanna, and Arbaz Patel, are doing the rounds on the internet as rumored contestants for the season. The official list of contestants will only be revealed on the premiere day, August 24. Viewers can watch the show on JioCinema at 9 pm or catch it on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

