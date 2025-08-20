The much-awaited season of Bigg Boss is back! Bigg Boss 19, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, is all set to premiere on Sunday, August 24, 2025. This year, the show returns with a bold theme, a fresh batch of contestants, and an exciting twist in its format. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Tentative Contestants: From TV Actress Shafaq Naaz to Journalist Nayandeep Rakshit – Rumoured Names Set To Heat Up Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

Colors TV Drops ‘Bigg Boss 19’ New Promo on Instagram – See Post

’Bigg Boss 19’s New Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar Theme

In the recently released trailer and promos, makers unveiled this season’s unique theme — “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.” For the first time in the show’s history, the housemates will hold the power to make decisions instead of Bigg Boss. Explaining the concept in the promo, Salman Khan said, “This is happening for the first time in 18-19 years... This time, in the Bigg Boss house, the drama isn't just going to be crazy, it's going to be democrazy! So, every small and big decision will be in the hands of the housemates.” According to reports, the Bigg Boss 19 house will have a parliament-inspired design, reflecting this democratic format. While fans await the official first look of the house, excitement is already sky-high.

Contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

This year’s confirmed list of contestants brings a mix of popular actors, digital stars, and fresh faces: Gaurav Khanna, best known for Anupamaa and winner of Celebrity MasterChef India, is reportedly the highest-paid contestant this season. Ashnoor Kaur, former child actor, will make her reality TV debut. Sources suggest her parents have ensured she won’t be portrayed negatively. Real-life couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar will also enter the house, raising curiosity as reports of their breakup recently surfaced. TV actors Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Hunar Hale and Shafaq Naaz will join as well. Baseer, a familiar face from Roadies, Splitsvilla and Ace of Space, brings his reality show experience, while Abhishek, Hunar and Shafaq step into the format for the first time. Former Splitsvilla contestants Siwet Tomar and Khank Waghnani are also part of the lineup. Popular gamer Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and writer-actor Zeeshan Quadri are confirmed. A fan vote is ongoing to decide between YouTuber Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha (Shehnaaz Gill’s brother) as a contestant. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan’s Show Adopts ‘Democrazy’ Format With Fans Ka Faisla Contest; Viewers To Pick Between Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Shehbaz Badesha and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari To Enter House (Watch Video)

Watch the Trailer of ‘Bigg Boss 19’:

Tentative Contestants

Along with the confirmed names, a few popular personalities are rumored to be in talks for the season. These include Indian Idol 5 winner and Bigg Boss Telugu 5 runner-up Sreerama Chandra, Bigg Boss Marathi fame Arbaaz Patel, Anupamaa actor Nidhi Shah, content creator Kirak Khala (Priya Reddy), rap duo Seedhe Maut, social activist Atul Kishan and advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Indian Adult Video Star Shakespeare Tripathy DENIES Being Part of Salman Khan’s Upcoming Reality Show, Wishes Good Luck to Ones Participating (View Post)

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 19

Viewers will be able to stream the show on JioCinema at 9 PM daily, while the television telecast will air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM from August 24. With Salman Khan once again leading the show and a “democratic” twist at the center of its theme, Bigg Boss 19 promises non-stop drama, fiery clashes and endless entertainment.

