Mumbai, November 1: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in his own style will reprimand “Bigg Boss 19” contestants Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj in the latest episode, holding them responsible for one of the housemates’ elimination. A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, which was captioned: “Abhishek aur Ashnoor ke rules todne par bhadke Salman!” The video begins with Salman talking to Abhishek and Ashnoor over breaking house rules despite repeated warnings.

Salman said: “Abhishek, Ashnoor. The rule break was a mess. Continuing even after three warnings and then saying we completed our conversation and now the entire country is curious to know what did you both talk about?” Abhishek tried to defend himself, saying: “We didn’t talk about anything.” Salman then responded sharply: “Aha! Your reaction was, I am like this. This is the biggest strength of my life. This is strength. So what would be your weakness? Because of you two. One will leave the house.” Bigg Boss Season 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Urges Girls To Check Partner’s Finances Before Marriage, Recalls Her Own Journey of Raising Children Without Alimony After 2 Divorces.

The entire house was nominated following a rule break by Abhishek and Ashnoor Kaur, who were caught whispering. Bigg Boss had asked the housemates to unanimously decide whether only Abhishek and Ashnoor should face nomination. When the votes ended in a tie, Bigg Boss handed over the final decision to Mridul. He decided that the two should not be the only ones nominated, which led to the entire house being put up for eviction as punishment. Locked up inside the show are names such as Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar and Neelam Giri. Bigg Boss Season 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Urges Girls To Check Partner’s Finances Before Marriage, Recalls Her Own Journey of Raising Children Without Alimony After 2 Divorces.

Reports about a few more wildcard entries including Abhishek’s former wife is doing the rounds on social media. Based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons. The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

