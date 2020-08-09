The most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 14 is just around the corner, as in a few days it'll be aired on TV. On August 8, the promo of the show was out which saw Salman Khan as a farmer. However, we are here to update you about a piece of news related to the reality series which has been making headlines since morning. And well, we hear that bombshell Sakshi Chopra is all set to be part of the latest season of Bigg Boss. A report in TOI, suggests that the makers have approached the beauty for the show. FYI, Sakshi is Ramayan director, Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter. Bigg Boss 2020: Ramanand Sagar's Great-Granddaughter Sakshi Chopra To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's Reality Show? (Details Inside).

The news about the babe walking the Bigg Boss 14 red carpet is quite strong and so we thought of introducing you the gorgeousness of Sakshi via her Instagram account. She has a massive fan following on the photo-video sharing app and goes by the bio of being a 'singer, songwriter and a performer'. So, without further ado, here are 10 HOT pics of Sakshi Chopra which will give you the oh-la-la sensation. Hina Khan Is Third in 50 Sexiest Asian Women 2019 List: 5 Scorching HOT Pics of The TV Diva That Prove She Deserved The Spot!

Let's Start With A Sexy Sparkling Photo!

View this post on Instagram keep ur distance A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa) on Aug 6, 2020 at 11:34pm PDT

Thirsty Girl!

View this post on Instagram 🥤 A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa) on Jul 23, 2020 at 12:09am PDT

My Booty, My Rules!

View this post on Instagram morning🤍 bikini @dvi_swim A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa) on Jul 9, 2020 at 2:31am PDT

She Is Literally A Bombshell!

Sun-Kissed And Chained!

Who Cares!!!!

View this post on Instagram quarantities (. )( .) how ya’ll holding up? A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa) on Apr 16, 2020 at 12:13am PDT

Melting In The Sun!!

Serving Thorns!!

Beauty In A Latex Dress!

View this post on Instagram Call me friend but keep me closer A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa) on Dec 8, 2018 at 4:44am PST

Nudity Is An Art!

View this post on Instagram delicate A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

Indeed, in each frame, Sakshi is a sight to behold and if this girl enters Bigg Boss 14 then it is going to be quite an entertainment. Reportedly, she belongs to an influential family of producers. Her mother, Meenakshi Sagar is a well-known producer and her father is a famous astrologer. Now, we wait for her to give a nod for the show. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2020 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).