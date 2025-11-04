Week 4 of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 ended on a grand note as the makers introduced three new wildcard contestants on the show. Husband-and-wife duo Prajeen and Sandra Amy, along with Divya Ganesh and Amit Bhargav, entered during the latest weekend episode of Vijay Sethupathi’s show. Their entries have already shaken up the house, and the competition has stepped up to another level. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’: Praveen Gandhi Becomes FIRST Contestant To Be Evicted From Vijay Sethupathi’s Reality Show, Actor-Director Shares Emotional Message With Housemates Before Exit.

Couple Prajean and Sandra Amy Enter As Wildcard Contestants

During the recent weekend episode, the makers of Vijay Sethupathi's Bigg Boss Tamil 9 announced four new contestants as wildcard entries. Prajean was the first contestant to enter the house. He had earlier acted with Vijay Sethupathi in a series called Pen. Prajean expressed his desire to utilise the opportunity to the fullest and give his best inside the house.

TV Couple Prajean and Sandra Amy Enter ‘Bigg Boss Tmail 9’ As Wildcards

The second wildcard entry was Prajean’s wife and serial actress, Sandra Amy. Talking to Vijay Sethupathi about her thoughts, she said, “My husband will be the toughest part because he knows my weaknesses and strong points.” Prajean and Sandra made a sizzling entry into the house and questioned the contestants about their gameplay as they’ve seen the show from outside. They also told them that the show has become derogatory and everyone is dependent on each other for their game.

Divya Ganesh and Amit Bhargav Join As Wildcards

Next, TV actress Divya Ganesh entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house and remarked that the house had lost its decorum, vowing to deal with the unruly contestants in her own way. Amit Bhargav was the last wildcard to join the show. During the episode, he gave the contestants a reality check and shared his observations about Gana Vinoth and Parvathy. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’: TVK Leader Velumurugan Seeks Ban on Vijay Sethupathi-Hosted Reality Show Over ‘Disgusting’ Bedroom Scenes, Threatens To Stage Protest if No Action Is Taken.

Amit Bhargav Introduced As New Wildcard Contestant of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’

Divya Ganesh Joins ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ As Wildcard

Kalaiyarasan Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’

Week 4 of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 came to an end with Kaaiyarasan getting evicted from the show after receiving fewer votes. He became the fourth housemate to be eliminated from the show. Before leaving, he said, “I missed being with my family when I was an Aghori. But I always think of myself as a phoenix who rises from the ashes every time. I will continue to work hard for my success.”

