The latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 saw the eviction of Praveen Gandhi. He became the first contestant to be eliminated from the Vijay Sethuptahi-hosted reality show this season. Viewers were shocked by his eviction, especially since he had shown calmness and composure during the tasks, qualities that unfortunately didn’t earn him enough audience votes. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’: TVK Leader Velumurugan Seeks Ban on Vijay Sethupathi-Hosted Reality Show Over ‘Disgusting’ Bedroom Scenes, Threatens To Stage Protest if No Action Is Taken.

Praveen Gandhi Evicted From ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ in Season’s First Eviction

Praveen Gandhi became the first contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 9 due to public voting in Week 1. The Weekend episode kicked off with an interesting task titled Followers Increase vs Followers Decrease where housemates were asked to evaluate each other's popularity and social media presence. Diwakar stood out with his performance, receiving praise from all the contestants as well as host Vijay Setupathi.On the other hand, Parvathy continued to face criticism from her fellow housemates, who felt that her personality was making her increasingly disliked.

However, the cheerful atmosphere soon turned tense after Vijay Sethupathi announced the eviction results. While many expected Apsara CJ or Aghori Kalaiyarasan to leave, it was Praveen Gandhi who had to bid farewell to the house.

Praveen Gandhi on His Exit From ‘BB Tamil 9’

Praveen Gandhi took his eviction very sportingly as he bid farewell to the show. He shared an emotional message with his housemates before parting and said, 'I am not a loser, don't treat me as one.'Talking with host Sethupathi, Praveen said, "Bigg Boss is heaven. I can make a film based on my experience. Without a phone and any distractions, we have lived in a divine place. I still haven't left. My presence will always be felt inside the house." Vijay Sethupathi praised him for his sincerity and wished him luck for his future endeavours. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Contestants Revealed: Full List of 21 Confirmed Names Set To Enter the House With Host Vijay Sethupathi – Details Inside.

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’:

‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Contestants

Bigg Boss Tamil 9 premiered on October 5 with contestants Diwakar, Aurora Sinclair, FJ Adisayam, VJ Parvathy, Tuhaar, Kani Thiru, Praveen Gandhi, Aadhirai Soundarajan, Vyishali Kemkar, Viyana, Ramya Joo, Praveen Devasagayam, Subiksha, Apsara CJ, Kamurudin, Nandhini, Vikram, Aghori Kalaiyarsan and Gana Vinoth.

