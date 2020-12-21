Bigg Boss Telugu 4's season finale took place on December 20, 2020 and actor Abijeet Duddala was crowned as the winner. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the 4th season of the Telugu Bigg Boss began on September 6, 2020. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was the special guest on the finale, announced Abijeet as the winner, but not before host Nagarjuna revealed that the winner had amassed 15.65 crore votes. Abijeet took home not only the trophy, but also a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a bike. with Akhil Sarthak emerged as the first runner-up. Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Noel Sean, Devi Nagavalli, Jordaar Sujatha, Lysya Manjunath and Others, Meet the Confirmed Contestants of Nagarjuna Akkineni's Reality Show on Star Maa.

Abijeet was always touted to be one of the strongest contestants in this season and despite being nominated almost every week, his game won him lot of fans and it eventually got him to win the show as well. In fact, Chiranjeevi too had said during the finale that Abijeet's calm and composed nature wold favour him in the long run in the industry. As per thenewsminute, Abijeet was quoted as saying, "I never imagined sharing the stage with Telugu film industry's two big stars Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi. I pay tribute to my audience for their love." Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Teaser Out: Here's All You Need to Know About the Next Season of the Akkineni Nagarjuna Hosted Show (Watch Video).

The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu went on air on September 6 with Abijeet Duddala, Surya Kiran, Alekhya Harika, Monal Gajjar, Ariyana Glory, Lasya Manjunath, Devi Nagavalli, Sujatha, Mehaboob Shaikh, Syed Sohel Ryan, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Amma Rajasekhar, Divi Vadthya, Gangavva and Akhil Sarthak as contestants.

