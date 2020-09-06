Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni was one of the first celebs to step out to resume work after restriction on shoots were lifted by the Government. He resumed shooting for his reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4. This is Nagarjuna's second stint with the show after he was roped in as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The season was a huge success with Rahul Sipligunj taking home the winner's trophy. In fact, all eyes are on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as the show is the first reality show to go on-air that will see contestants get locked inside the same house. The audience is keen to see how the housemates manage following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and how the makers manage safety precautions. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 to Go On-Air From September 6! Here’s All You Need To Know About Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality TV Show.

The show premiered on September 6 and will air from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm. It's weekend episodes will be telecast on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Star Maa. The makers took to social media to introduce the contestants and here is the confirmed list. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Promo: Nagarjuna Akkineni In An Oldie Look Gets Fans Excited! (Watch Video).

Monal Gajjar

Monal is a known face to Telugu and Gujarati audience having done movies like Sudigaadu. She has also modelled and in fact, is the winner of the Mirchi Queen Bee beauty pageant in 2011. She emerged as the winner of the contestant. She has also done commendable work in Gujarati Cinema and has even won the Miss Gujarat crown.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram We welcome our first contestant #MonalGajjar to #BiggBossTelugu4 house A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on Sep 6, 2020 at 6:02am PDT

Surya Kiran

Subramani Radha Suresh, also known as Surya Kiran is a director and writer in the Telugu industry. In fact, he also dabbled in Telugu cinema as a child actor in many movies and has shared screen space with host Nagarjuna Akkineni as well.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram We welcome our second contestant #SuryaKiran to #BiggBossTelugu4 house A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on Sep 6, 2020 at 6:14am PDT

Lasya Manjunath

Lasya Manjunath is another popular anchor and actor in the Telugu industry. She is the face behind anchoring TV shows like Something Special, Maa Oori Vanta, Mondi Mogudu Penki Pellam and Dhee Ultimate Dance Show.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram We welcome our third contestant #Lasya to #BiggBossTelugu4 house A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on Sep 6, 2020 at 6:18am PDT

Abhijeet Duddala

Abhijeet is one hardcore Nagarjuna Akkineni fan and he idolises the actor. In fact, he was lucky enough to have worked with the Bigg Boss Telugu host's wife Amala Akkineni in his debut movie Life is Beautiful. He also makes his TV debut with Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram We welcome our fourth contestant #Abijeet to #BiggBossTelugu4 house A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on Sep 6, 2020 at 6:29am PDT

Sujatha

Apart from Devi Nagavalli, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will have another news presenter Sujatha. Known by her news show 'Jordaar', she is also referred to as Jordaar Sujatha by her viewers. We wonder what Jordaar will she be seen doing in the Bigg Boss house and we hope it does not ruffle any feathers with her co-contestants.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram We welcome our fifth contestant #Sujatha to #BiggBossTelugu4 house A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on Sep 6, 2020 at 6:52am PDT

Mehaboob Shaikh Aka Mehaboob Dilse

Mehaboob Shaikh also known as Mehaboob Dilse on social media is an Instagram influencer who is known for his cover songs and videos on social media.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram We welcome our sixth contestant #MehaboobDilse to #BiggBossTelugu4 house A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on Sep 6, 2020 at 6:58am PDT

Devi Nagavalli

Like we had Shefali Bagga in Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will have Devi Nagavalli, a well-known journalist and news presenter in the show. She is well known for her no-nonsense attitude towards work and interesting addition to the show.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram We welcome our seventh contestant #DeviNagavalli to #BiggBossTelugu4 house A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on Sep 6, 2020 at 7:08am PDT

The show was initially supposed to hit the tube from August 30 but was postponed to September 6. The 16 contestants entering the house were quarantined in a Hyderabad hotel after getting tested for COVID-19 as well. Good luck to all the participants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Harika

Harika is a popular YouTuber who became a well-known face with her show Dethadi. She has also been a part of another show Chitra Vichitram.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram We welcome our eighth contestant #Harika to #BiggBossTelugu4 house A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on Sep 6, 2020 at 7:16am PDT

Syed Sohail

Syed Sohel who is a well known Telugu film actor, made his debut on TV in the show Krishnaveni and ever since, is a very popular face with the audience.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram We welcome our ninth contestant #SyedSohel to #BiggBossTelugu4 house A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on Sep 6, 2020 at 7:33am PDT

Ariyana Glory

Ariyana Glory is yet another anchor that we will see get locked up in the Bigg Boss Telugu house. She rose to fame after she interviewed controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram We welcome our tenth contestant #AriyanaGlory to #BiggBossTelugu4 house A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on Sep 6, 2020 at 7:35am PDT

Amma Rajasekhar

Arumugam Rajashekar aka Amma Rajasekhar is an actor, director, choreographer, who is another popular personality in the Telugu industry. He has off lately shifted his focus to judging and has been seated on the judges panel of the popular Telugu show Challenge.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram We welcome our eleventh contestant #AmmaRajasekhar to #BiggBossTelugu4 house A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on Sep 6, 2020 at 7:46am PDT

Karate Kalyani

Padala Kalyani aka Karate Kalyani is an actress, comedian, and martial arts, expert. Her name 'Karate Kalyani' was derived as the actress is a proud black belt. The actress does not shy away from speaking her mind and has done noticeable work in TV and movies alike.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram We welcome our 12th contestant #KarateKalyani to #BiggBossTelugu4 house A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on Sep 6, 2020 at 7:54am PDT

Noel Sean

Noel Sean is a complete package - rapper, singer, actor, television host, RJ, VJ, etc. The actor was recently in the news for opening up about his divorce from his wife of one year Ester Noronha. In fact, Noel has been on Bigg Boss 3 Telugu where he came to support his bestie and previous season's winner Rahul Sipligunj.

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram We welcome our 13th contestant #NoelSean to #BiggBossTelugu4 house A post shared by STAR MAA (@starmaa) on Sep 6, 2020 at 8:06am PDT

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was originally supposed to air from August 30, 2020 but the makers decided to push back the date to September 6, 2020 instead. Before entering the house, all the 16 contestants were made to undergo COVID-19 tests and were put up at a Hyderabad hotel under quarantine. Here's wishing all of them good luck for the show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).