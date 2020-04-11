Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 To Re-Telecast From April 12, Junior NTR Fans Trend #ThankYouStarMaa and #NTRsBiggBossReTelecast

Junior NTR (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In India, the lockdown is now extended in several parts. That leaves no option with the broadcasters than to show the re-telecasts. However, some of the shows are already high in demand. Junior NTR's Bigg Boss Telugu season 1 is one of them. The popular series led by the Tollywood superstar will now see a re-telecast on Star Maa channel. Twitterati went crazy with the news and started trending hashtags like #ThankYouStarMaa and #NTRsBiggBossReTelecast. COVID-19: Junior NTR Donates Rs 75 Lakhs To Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund and Workers In Tollywood.

Indeed, it is a no brainer that the first season is always special. Especially when the season is hosted by the heartthrob of the industry, the fandom goes to the next level. Jr NTR fans thoroughly enjoyed the first season of BB in Telugu version.

Now, to the delight of the Bigg Boss and the actor's fans, the show will be repeated. It will air on the above mentioned channel at 6 pm and 10 pm. The fans will get to see the double dose of the episodes.

For the uninitiated, Siva Balaji turned out to be the winner of that popular season aired in 2017. He took home the trophy and a hefty amount of Rs 50 lakh. Other contestants of the season were Aadarsh, Hari Teja, Navdeep, Archana Shastry, Diksha Panth, Prince Cecil, Mumaith Khan, Kathi Karthika, Dhanraj, Kalpana, Mahesh Kathi, Sameer Hasan, Madhu Priya, Sampoornesh Babu and Jyothi. Well, now that the RRR actor will be seen back on small screen for a while, which more shows do you wish to watch?