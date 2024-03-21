SS Rajamouli, the acclaimed director behind the blockbuster film RRR, along with his son Karthikeya and producer Shobu Yarlagadda, recently had a bit of a scare during a trip to Japan. While their visit was intended to be celebratory, marked by fan interactions and promotion of their upcoming project with Mahesh Babu, a tense encounter with turbulence threw a curveball into their itinerary. Taking to his social media, Karthikeya documented their unsettling experience by posting a picture of his watch displaying a blaring earthquake alert. SS Karthikeya Announces Two Films Starring Fahadh Faasil; Check Out First Look Posters!

In his post, Karthikeya recounted feeling the tremors of an earthquake while on the 28th floor in Japan. He described the gradual movement of the ground and the delayed realisation of what was happening. He also admitted to nearly panicking but contrasted it with the calmness of the surrounding Japanese people, who appeared unfazed. He tagged Rajamouli and Shobu in the post. SSMB29: SS Rajamouli Shares Exciting Updates About His Upcoming Film With Mahesh Babu, Says, ‘It Is in the Pre-Production Process’ (Watch Video).

SS Rajamouli and Son Survive Earthquake in Japan

Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! 😅😅😅😅😅… pic.twitter.com/7rXhrWSx3D — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) March 21, 2024

As soon as Karthikeya's post on social media went viral, concerned netizens flooded the comments section, expressing relief that the trio was safe from the earthquake. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli is all set to kickstart filming an adventure drama with Mahesh Babu. Tentatively titled SSMB29, the flick is in the pre-production phase.

