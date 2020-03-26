COVID-19: Junior NTR Donates Rs 75 Lakhs To Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund and Workers In Tollywood

Junior NTR (Photo Credits: Facebook)

India is right now into 21 days of lockdown. Apart from the essential services, everything is closed down. This also leaves many of the daily wage workers in an unfortunate financial situation. Bollywood and South film industry have offered to help for this cause and donating in whatever way they can. The latest celeb to chip in is Telugu actor, Junior NTR. He has decided to contribute Rs 75 lakhs and be a helping hand.

The RRR actor will contribute Rs 50 Lakhs to CM Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and another Rs 50 Lakhs to that of Telangana. The remaining Rs 25 lakhs will be donated for affected Telugu film industry workers. Check out the tweet related to this below.

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala's Tweet:

NTR @tarak9999 has announced a contribution of ₹ 75 Lakhs towards #Covid19 Relief. Out of this, ₹ 50 Lakhs (25+ 25) shall go the CM Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . ₹ 25 Lakhs shall be given towards the aid of affected Telugu Film Industry Workers — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 26, 2020

Not just junior NTR but many other south stars came out to support quickly. Actors like Nithiin, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu are standing strong for the cause during this distressing time with the financial aid. Tamil films actor Kamal Haasan has also suggested that he will turn his old residence into a temporary hospital where the COVID-19 patients can be treated. Bollywood too has done its own bit. Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet etc are some of the celebs who supported the cause. Indeed, the celebs are making the best use of the stardom and influence that they have.