Roll, camera, and action! Memorable movie fights are not defined by a single element but by a combination of factors that elevate them to greatness. Whether it's Tom Cruise's intense physicality in Mission Impossible or John Wick's relentless pursuit of revenge, each fight scene holds its unique appeal. Behind these onscreen spectacles lie dedicated professionals such as stunt performers, choreographers, cinematographers, editors, Foley artists, and sound specialists, collaborating to bring visceral encounters to life. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Big Om Shanti Om-Themed Cake at Cake International Birmingham Looks a Clear Winner (Watch Video).
Recently, Vulture compiled a list of the 100 most influential fights in history, featuring Hollywood classics like Resident Evil, Resident Evil 4, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Point Break, Police Story, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rob Roy, and Rocco and His Brothers, alongside Bollywood, hits like Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay, Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om, and Ram Charan's RRR, solidifying their place in cinematic history. These fights from Bollywood and the South Indian film industry have sparked excitement and hold a special place in everyone's hearts. RRR: Jr NTR's Iconic Animal Attack Scene Becomes a Quirky Halloween Costume Setup (Watch Video).
According to Vulture, In Mukesh and Om’s final showdown, the set catches fire and echoes their 1970s fight — a hand-to-hand flurry of bloody punches, bodies flung into corners, and desperation soaring with the orchestra. After a struggle, Om advances on Mukesh’s writhing body and aims to shoot him, but Sandy stops him. “His death is written,” she says, “but not at your hands.” She looks up, and a chandelier smashes to the ground, killing Mukesh. It’s revealed that Sandy was never in the room and that the vengeful ghost of Shantipriya ensured that he got his revenge.
