Call centre scams have posed a persistent threat to people worldwide; fraudsters exploit societal vulnerabilities using technological advancements, with a particular focus on victimizing the most gullible, especially senior citizens. IN10 Media Network’s global premium membership-based OTT platform, DocuBay, unveils its latest original investigative crime documentary, Bogus Phone Operators, which delves into the BPO scams and exposes the criminal networks operating from India. Bogus Phone Operators Release Date: Here's When and Where to Watch DocuBay Crime Documentary Online.

Girish Dwibhashyam, COO of DocuBay, explained the motive behind producing the documentary, "The shocking “Thane Call Centre Scam” compelled us to act. The story of hundreds of employees in a seemingly legitimate call centre in Mumbai suburbs allegedly swindling thousands of Americans needed to be shared with global audiences." Allegedly, a group of 600 deceptive call centre employees in Thane, Maharashtra, collaborated to defraud over 15,000 Americans, resulting in estimated losses exceeding $50 million. The documentary provides an in-depth exploration of this scam, which prompted collaboration between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Indian police to uncover the "Thane Call Centre Scam." Dahej Daasi on Nazara! Here's How to Watch Jahnavi Soni and Sayantani Ghosh's Daily Soap On TV (Watch Video).

Watch Bogus Phone Operators Trailer:

Despite law enforcement efforts, the documentary showcases how these criminal networks persist with impunity, highlighting the necessity for international cooperation and heightened awareness. Satya Prakash Upadhyaya, a national award-winning documentary filmmaker and director of the Bogus Phone Operators, said, "As someone who has fallen victim to scam calls, this documentary serves as my urgent plea to safeguard our digital world. We must educate citizens before these scams pose an insurmountable threat to society."

Throughout the research and filming process, the team collaborated with experts, media, lawyers, and call centre employees to navigate challenges. Months of research and collaboration with Indian police and the FBI were crucial in establishing communication with victims, who shared first-hand accounts of the scams' impact on their lives. “The documentary serves as a reminder of the pervasive threat of cybercrime and the importance of remaining vigilant in an increasingly connected world," said Yule Kurup, producer at Nirvaan Entertainment. "Through our examination of the “Thane Call Centre Scam”, we aim to raise awareness and empower viewers to protect themselves from similar fraudulent schemes.”

Dwibhashyam added, "Bogus Phone Operators aims to uncover the masterminds behind these crimes. The filmmakers have investigated and explored the complexities of this scam industry, which appears to be just the tip of the iceberg."

Bogus Phone Operators, produced by Nirvaan Entertainment, promises to be a compelling and enlightening exposé, emphasizing the significance of vigilance and collaboration in combating cybercrime. The documentary will be available for streaming on the platform starting March 8, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2024 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).