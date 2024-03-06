International documentary streaming service DocuBay, from IN10 Media Network, has a thrilling project in the pipeline titled Bogus Phone Operators, developed by Nirvaan Entertainment. This documentary delves into the shocking story of an organised criminal ring that defrauded thousands of US citizens out of millions of dollars, raising alarms for both Indian law enforcement and the FBI. The docuseries streams online from March 8. Water Mafia: DocuBay and VICE Studio Present New Investigative Documentary That Sheds Light on the Illegal Trade of Water Across India Cities,

Bogus Phone Operators On DocuBay

From India to America, the $50M scam unfolds. 'Bogus Phone Operators ' reveals the shocking story of the Thane Call Centre Scam. Don't miss this DocuBay Original - streaming March 8th! TrueCrime #Documentary pic.twitter.com/joDtrKlbsl — DocuBay Documentaries (@onetribedocubay) March 4, 2024

