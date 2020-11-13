Director-writer Gitanjali Rao's frame by frame painted film, Bombay Rose is all set to make its way on Netflix. The movie is coming to the digital platform on December 4. This one is not a regular Bollywood film, but there's more to it. It's a romantic tale 'hanging precariously between living on the streets and loving on the screen.' Having said that, recently, the trailer of this animated film dropped online and it's quite passionate. Imagine a red rose bringing three stories of impossible love together? That's exactly what's it about. Mismatched Trailer: Prajakta Koli And Rohit Saraf’s Netflix Drama Involves Friendships, Romance, Career And Much More! (Watch Video).

Right from highlighting Hindu-Muslim love to bringing to light what reality looks like, Bombay Rose takes you on a journey which is entertaining, but at the same time hits you hard with its strong message. "Based on true events, the film explores the ruthlessness of a society where the love and life that reigns on the big screen can crush you in its mean streets," the synopsis of the movie reads. Masaba Masaba Teaser: Masaba Gupta's Netflix Series' Trailer To Release On August 14 (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Going by the trailer, we can say it rightly captures the true essence of the maximum story, but at the same time also surprises the audience by showcasing the struggles of the central animated characters. Bombay Rose has already won hearts at film festivals around the globe namely Venice Critics’ Week, TIFF, Gijon, Mumbai Film Festival (Silver Gateway of India). Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 08:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).