Chahatt Khanna Deactivates Instagram After Slamming Trolls Who Shamed Her For Being A Single Mother (View Post)

Chahatt Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Chahatt Khanna, who was recently rumoured to be in a relationship with singer Mika Singh, has always been at the receiving end of trolls. However, this time, the attention from her rumoured relationship and her single with Mika, titled 'Quarantine Love' which was making it to the news, saw the trolls work double hard to shame Chahatt into deactivating Instagram. Chahatt's trolls are nasty to another level... huh! The rather active on Instagram, actress, who regularly posts on social media and gives her followers an insight into her daily life, deactivated her Instagram account, but not before slamming the trolls who forced her to take this extreme step to avoid the negativity surrounding her and her daughters. Quarantine Love Music Video Out: Mika Singh Romances Chahatt Khanna During Lockdown as He Covers Kehna Hai and Bade Achche Lagte Hain (Watch Video)

In her last Instagram story, Chahatt wrote a special message to 'witches and bitches' and in her next story, she declared that she was going off Instagram

Check Out Her Last Stories Below:

Chahatt Khanna's Instagram Stories

Chahatt's actress sister Simran Khanna, was recently in the news for her 'amicable' divorce. However, Chahatt has been unlucky in the department of successful marriages. Chahatt's first marriage with Bharat Narsinghani ended with the actress alleging physical abuse. She then married Farhan Mirza in 2013 and after having two daughters, Chahatt once again filed for divorce in 2018, stating that Farhan physically and sexually harassed her.